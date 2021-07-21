Ola Electric’s ‘most pre-booked e-scooter in the world’ will be home delivered to buyers; check details here

The newest entrant in the electric scooter business, Ola Electric, will adopt the direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales model. Ola Electric, which claims to be a tech-mobility startup, will do doorstep delivery and servicing of its e-scooters.

The company, which recently opened the bookings for its first electric scooter, Series S, claimed it had one lakh requests within 25 hours. The aspirants paid a fully refundable Rs 499 for the e-scooter, which is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 80,000-110,000 for Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro models.

The e-scooters will be available in matte black, matte pink, sky blue, white and a few other colours.

The company claims that its e-scooter has class-leading acceleration, high speed and a range of over 100 km. It also claims the largest-in-class storage space.

The e-scooter can be charged using a standard 5A socket or at one of its ‘Hypercharger’ charging stations. Ola Electric claims to have charging stations in more than 100 cities and intends to gradually expand to more than 400 cities.

It will not build or depend on any dealer network, which is capital intensive and entails a lot of investments. Instead, the company’s in-house team (including a logistics department) will help customers with all the paper work with respect to sales registration, loans and even doorstep delivery and servicing.

Ola's under-construction manufacturing facility FutureFactory, in Tamil Nadu, will soon roll out 20 lakh units every year, which will be increased to one crore per annum in the future.

Industry observers say Ola Electric’s business approach and model is similar to that of Tesla when it started.

In India Mercedes Benz will attempt this model later in 2021.