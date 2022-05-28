Ola Electric’s Bhavish Aggarwal says 'thanks, but no thanks' as Elon Musk clarifies on Tesla in India

Soon after Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla won’t be setting up a manufacturing unit in India, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hit back with a sharp response. Aggarwal tweeted, “Thanks, but no thanks!” along with a smiling emoticon and an Indian flag.

Musk was responding to tweet where he was asked if Tesla was planning to set up a manufacturing plant in India. The Tesla CEO wrote, “Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell and service cars.” Musk was responding to tweet where he was asked if Tesla was planning to set up a manufacturing plant in India. The Tesla CEO wrote, “Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell and service cars.”

Tesla has been seeking a cut in import duties to sell its vehicles in India. However, the Centre asked Tesla if they will be setting up a manufacturing unit in India.

Meanwhile, OLA Electric is looking to make its own electric vehicles locally in India. The company is seeking sites to build its cell and electric vehicle factories and it would require 1,000 acre of land to build its cell gigafactory and electric car factory. The project is estimated to bring Rs 10,000 crore in investment, as per an Economic Times report.

On the other hand, Tesla’s entry into the Indian market has been on hold since 2019. Tesla planned to first test the market with by selling its cars here before setting up a manufacturing plant. But India levies a 60 percent import duty on EVs priced $40,000 or lower and 100 percent import duty on EVs priced more than $40,000 making it almost impossible for people to import EVs.

The negotiations to lower import duties between Tesla and the government seem to be at a standstill prompting the American EV maker to shift focus to alternative markets in the South Asian region like Indonesia.