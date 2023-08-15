Ola Electric unveils super-sports bike Diamond Head

Further Ola Electric also launched the Ola S1X EV scooter The Ola S1X range has three e-scooters - Ola S1X (3KWH), Ola S1X (2KW) and Ola S1X + (3KWH).

Ola Electric unveiled its super-sports bike Diamond Head at its "End Ice Age, Part 1" event which began at noon on August 15, the day the firm marks as "Customer Day." The launch was a push towards electronic vehicles (EVs) in a move to end the "age" of ICE or internal combustion engine scooters.

"We are going to re-invent motorcycle, we will show Evs will make motorcycling more safer, more powerful and it will connect you with the spirituality of motorcycling," said Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

"The future of motorcycling will be built in India by Indians for the world," he added further.

For the first time, the team also revealed its first lithium cell which they used to light a diya. While it won't be used in the new scooters, they performed a demo using the cell.

The team also launched new bikes, the "Cruiser," "Adventure" and "Roadster."

Equipped with a lighter battery, improved thermal performance and additional safety, Ola Electric announced its Generation 2 platform at Tuesday's event. The company launched - MoveOS 4 update the beta version will be available from September 15. Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal called this the biggest software release by the company so far. The company also launched 100 new customer service centers today.

For this year's event, customers had the option to attend physically or online. Those who want to attend the event in person can do so at Ola's Tamil Nadu-based Futurefactory — the world's largest two-wheeler factory — or their nearest Experience Centre. However, registrations need to be made for that.