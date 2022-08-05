Ola set to unveil its first electric car on Independence Day

By CNBCTV18.com

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola, is all set to announce a new product on Independence Day. He will be sharing the details soon.

Super excited to announce a new product this 15th August! Will also share more about our BIG future plans!!Do watch the livestream. Sharing time and link soon. pic.twitter.com/mqWcilqoFW— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 4, 2022

Last year in August, the company announced its electric scooter, the S1. Reports suggest that on this Independence Day, Aggarwal will announce the firm's first electric car.

The product is expected to be launched next year.

Last week, Ola was in the news for its reported merger plans with UberCab. Aggarwal took to Twitter to deny reports of a merger with the company's key competitor.

Several media reports have also claimed that the ride-hailing platform is laying off employees from across verticals.

Earlier, Aggarwal had said that Ola will build the sportiest car ever in the country. He had also tweeted an image of a concept car.