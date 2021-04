Ola Electric's scooter, which is expected to hit the road this year, will have an industry-leading range of up to 150 km in some of its variants, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said. The company has also announced plans of setting up 1 lakh charging points across 400 cities in the next five years, with 5000 to be set up in the first year.

Ola Electric announced the Ola Hypercharger Network on Thursday, with Ola Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal adding that an investment of $2 billion will be made by the company along with ecosystem partners such as oil marketing companies, malls and residential and corporate complexes to set up the charging infrastructure over the next five years.

Aggarwal said Ola's charging infrastructure will be accessible only to Ola electric two-wheeler owners. "Charging is the biggest anxiety and an adoption barrier for EV users. We will build the charging points ourselves, along with partners such as fuel companies, office and residential complexes, malls, etc," Aggarwal told CNBC TV 18.

"The charging infrastructure will take up to $2 BN in investment over the next 5 years. Ola will lead investments, and the partners will co-invest,' he said, adding that Ola Electric has a strong balance sheet to make investments.

The Ola Scooter can be charged up to 50% in just 18 minutes for a 75 kms range, the company said. "Some variants of the Ola scooter will have 150 km range," Aggarwal said, but did not give more details.

The industry average range for EV scooters is currently under 100 km on a charge.

While Ola Hyperchargers will be widely deployed across cities in city centres and business districts as stand-alone towers as well as in busy locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes, Aggarwal said that he expects 50% of the user's charging to be fulfilled by home chargers that will be bundled with the Ola Scooter.

Earlier in March, the company had said that Phase 1 of the Ola Electric factory on the 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu will be ready by June and that it will have a capacity to manufacture 2 million vehicles annually.

The factory will be built in four phases, and the company says this will be completed by June 2022, by when the company will have a capacity to make 10 million units annually.

Aggarwal said while there have been some supply-side issues due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic, he does not foresee any delays to the company's EV rollout plans.