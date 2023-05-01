English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsOla Electric to refund Rs 130 crores to customers who bought EV charger

Ola Electric to refund Rs 130 crores to customers who bought EV charger

Ola Electric to refund Rs 130 crores to customers who bought EV charger
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra  May 1, 2023 7:29:53 PM IST (Published)

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that in response to the probe initiated by Ministry of Heavy Industries for overpricing, the company has informed the government they will reimburse the cost of the off board charger.

Electric two wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric, will be reimbursing approximately Rs 130 crores to customers. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that in response to the probe initiated by Ministry of Heavy Industries for overpricing, the company has informed the government they will reimburse the cost of the off board charger.

Recommended Articles

View All
​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


"The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) will not be taking any further action against Ola Electric, as the company announced in its letter to ARAI dated April 30, 2023 that, on their own volition, they will reimburse the price (approximately Rs. 130 crore) of the off-board charger to all customers who have bought the off-board charger as an accessory when purchasing an Ola S1Pro model scooter from FY 2019-20 until March 30, 2023", said a government official.
Also Read: Ola Electric launches three new experience centers in Delhi
When asked about the government's probe and suspension of subsidies, Ola Electric Founder and CEO Bhavish Agarwal had recently told CNBC-TV18 that the company will do whatever the government asks them to do. When asked about the latest developments, the company said that Ola Electric remains in touch with the government to resolve all issues.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X