Ola Electric to open next purchase window for S1 Pro scooter on March 17, 18

Ola Electric on Monday said it will open the next purchase window for its electric scooter S1 Pro on March 17-18, coinciding with Holi festival. The Bengaluru-based company said it is also bringing an exclusive special edition colour Gerua in a beautiful glossy finish. This colour will only be available for the two days of Holi on March 17 and 18, Ola Electric said in a statement.

"All customers who have reservations will be eligible for exclusive early access to purchase on March 17 while all other customers will be able to buy on March 18. The Gerua color can only be purchased on March 17 and 18 and will not be available later," the company said. Customers can also buy any of the other 10 colours the S1 Pro already comes in, it added.

The entirely digital payment process will be through the Ola app only. "The dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards and be delivered to customers' doorsteps," it added.

The company is currently ramping up the production and deliveries of the Ola S1 Pro scooter to meet the overwhelming customer demand, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company stated.