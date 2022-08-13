    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Ola Electric to open bookings for a new electric scooter on August 15: Sources to CNBC-TV18

    Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola is set to launch a mass market scooter priced less than the S1 Pro. Ola's second electric scooter is expected to be priced around a lakh approximately.

    Ola Electric is likely to open bookings for a new electric scooter on Monday, August 15, sources have told CNBC-TV18. The announcement is expected to be made at 2pm on Independence Day.
    Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola is set to launch a mass market scooter priced less than the S1 Pro. Ola's second electric scooter is expected to be priced around a lakh approximately. Company will also announce its plans about expanding their two wheeler portfolio, battery and cell manufacturing.
    In August, last year, the company announced its electric scooter, the S1.
    The company is also set to also unveil plans of launching an electric car. Ola will showcase plans and announce a timeline for launching an electric car with a range of 500 km.  Earlier, Aggarwal had said that Ola will build the sportiest car ever in the country. He had also tweeted an image of a concept car.
    First Published:  IST

