Ola Electric to open 500 showrooms by next month

Homegrown electric two-wheeler start-up Ola Electric is expanding its network to 500 outlets by March 2023. Currently, the electric vehicle company has 200 such experience centres across all major cities in India.

Ola Electric stated that its outlets, known as ‘Ola experience centres’, are aimed to offer all services under one roof. They will allow customers to test Ola's EVs and gather vehicle information.

Ola said that with just 45 days to go before a self-imposed deadline expires, the company is working to open nearly 6-7 showrooms every day. The company said that about 80 percent of its customers live within a 20 km radius of its experience centres. Ola’s new outlets will be opened in Tier III & IV cities and towns.

The company further stated that customers can book test rides for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro, seek purchase assistance, learn about financing options, and complete their purchase journey on the Ola app.

However, it should be noted that while the customers can experience the scooter at Ola’s outlets, they still have to buy them via the Ola App.

Anshul Khandelwal, chief marketing officer of Ola Electric, said these experience centres would also serve as one-stop shops for all post-purchase care and maintenance for Ola scooters.

CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, in August last year, tweeted about the opening of new physical touchpoints for prospective buyers to experience the product before making the purchase.

Meanwhile, the company last week launched new models in its S1 portfolio and expanded its portfolio to 6 models. The deliveries for the new models are expected to begin in March 2023.

