Ola Electric sells 4 scooters every second; receives order worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours

Ola launched S1 at a price of Rs 99,999 for the entry-level S1 model and Rs 1,29,999 for the S1 Pro last month. Buyers were allowed to reserve slots for Rs 499 for the purchase slated for September 8.

Ola Electric sold four S1 e-scooters every second and order worth Rs 600 crore were received in the first 24 hours of the sale. The company has received over 86,000 confirmed orders in a single day with lakhs of pre-bookings for the S1, a report said.

CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that today will be the last day to buy these scooters and those who have already reserved them can buy them until midnight tonight.

“Floodgates to the revolution are truly open! We're selling 2 scooters every second! India is rejecting petrol and choosing electric. Purchase now open for everyone who's reserved! Buy yours now on the Ola App!" Aggarwal tweeted early Wednesday.

Floodgates to the revolution are truly open! We’re selling 2 scooters every second! India is rejecting petrol and choosing electric. Purchase now open for everyone who’s reserved! Buy yours now on the Ola App! https://t.co/RIcwzKSIyt #JoinTheRevolution pic.twitter.com/7nDj2o2JnR — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 15, 2021

Ola launched S1 at a price of Rs 99,999 for the entry-level S1 model and Rs 1,29,999 for the S1 Pro last month. Buyers were allowed to reserve slots for Rs 499 for the purchase slated for September 8. However, the sale was pushed to September 15 due to technical issues.

When the sale began on the Ola app on Wednesday, users were prioritised based on the dates of reservation. They were asked to pay an advance payment of Rs 20,000 and assured of deliveries beginning in October.

Aggarwal wrote in a blog post. “This response is beyond our expectations and given our production plans in the coming months, today will be the last day for consumers to purchase their Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters. Those who have already reserved can purchase until midnight tonight at which point, the purchase window will close. So I encourage you to book yours today and lock in this introductory price! Consumers can continue to reserve their spot in the purchase queue. Note that purchase is only available on the Ola App,” he said.

Aggarwal is also confident of the "huge pent up demand and a massive domestic market for two wheeler EVs” in India, which has the potential of being a "global EV manufacturing hub!"

The unprecedented bookings of over 100,000 e-scooters is almost three times the total number of high-speed electric two-wheelers sold in India in the first six months of 2021, the FirstPost reported.

For the full interview of Varun Dubey, CMO of Ola Electric, do watch the video.