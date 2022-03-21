Ola Electric set for '5-minute charge,' invests in Israel’s battery tech genius StoreDot

Ola Electric has partnered with Israeli battery tech company StoreDot as part of its plans to make global investments in the EV space. StoreDot is a pioneer in extremely fast-charging battery tech. Ola hopes to bring the company’s fast-charging technology that charges batteries within five minutes to the market soon.

StoreDot has developed a ‘5-minute charge’ EV battery technology, which it plans to mass produce within the next couple of years, while it also works for a ‘2-minute charge’ technology, which will be introduced for production sometime in the next decade. The company’s batteries use a silicon anode instead of the usual graphite anodes found in lithium-ion batteries.

“We’re investing big into future cell tech. Excited to announce a strategic partnership with StoreDot of Israel. Will be working together to soon bring to market and manufacture its pioneering extreme fast charging cell tech, capable of charging 0-100% in 5 mins in India,” said Ola CEO and Co-Founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

“We’re building a complete EV ecosystem in India with R&D across 2W, 4W and cell, and manufacturing at global scale,” Aggarwal added on Twitter.

Ola Electric is planning to enter the battery making space in India. The company is setting up a gigafactory for the manufacturing of batteries to meet the demand of its Futurefactory, the world’s biggest two-wheeler factory and the site for Ola’s EV dreams. Under the new partnership, Ola will have the exclusive rights to manufacture batteries integrating StoreDot’s fast charge technology in India. Additionally, Ola is also applying for the PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage.

“We are extremely excited to be entering into this strategic partnership with Ola. Both companies are committed to delivering a zero-emissions world, breathing clean air in our cities and ensuring that EV drivers never have to worry about charging times and range anxiety,” said Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO.

