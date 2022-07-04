Ola Electric sees another resignation as head of charging network quits

The resignation train at Ola Electric is continuing to chug along. People in the know, have told CNBC-TV18 that Yashwant Kumar, the head of Ola's charging network has resigned. It is noteworthy that there have been over 30 resignations of key officials at Ola in two years.

Kumar had joined Ola Electric just over a year back and as per an IANS report, he is among several senior employees who have made a beeline to leave Bhavish Aggarwal-run electric two-wheeler company in recent months.

Last month, Ola Electric's Director HR, Ranjit Kondeshan, decided to move on.

Kondeshan departed from the electric mobility company on July 2, just 14 months after joining.

Ola Electric, facing a government probe in battery fires along with other EV players, has seen some high-profile exits in recent months.

Nidhi Chaturvedi Jha quit Ola Electric as regional head in May and joined Amazon.

In April, chief marketing officer Varun Dubey left the company due to "personal reasons".

Earlier, Dinesh Radhakrishnan, who was the chief technology officer (CTO) at Ola Electric, moved on from the company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was appointed CTO at Ola Electric in May last year.

Ankit Jain and Anand Shah, the co-founders of Ola Electric, have also left the company. While Jain, the closest confidant of Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal, stepped down from his role in 2020, Shah left the firm later.

(With inputs from IANS)