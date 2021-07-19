Ola Electric sees 1 lakh bookings; says India ready for EV scooter push

Ola Electric has begun taking bookings for the upcoming electric scooter. The company says they have received over a lakh bookings already. But what can customers expect from the launch, how will the scooter be delivered, will the company follow a traditional dealer model and is the company's supply chain ready to cater for this demand.

CNB-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Varun Dubey, Head of Marketing, Ola Electric. Dubey said, “Have more than one lakh bookings now in the first day itself. So the excitement in the consumer space is quite high and we are very excited about that.”

On deliveries and launch date, "We are not commenting specifically on the launch date, but the deliveries will begin soon after launch.”

On distribution, Dubey said, “We believe that there are a lot of digital assets that we have. We natively digital company so a large part of our distribution we will be leveraging our digital assets for that.”

Homologation or the process of certifying that a particular vehicle is roadworthy and matches certain specified criteria laid out by the government is the last step left before the launch.

"As soon as it completes we will come back and let you guys know. But this scooter will have the best range in class, it will definitely have the best performance and it has an amazing design,” he said.