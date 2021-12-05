Ola ramps up production of e-scooters, deliveries to begin from Dec 15, tweets Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Saturday said that Ola Electric has ramped up the production of its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro, and the deliveries will begin from December 15.

“Scooters are getting ready. Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience!" said Bhavish in his tweet.

Scooters are getting ready 🙂 Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/d2ydB3TXTm — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 4, 2021

The company plans to go public in the first half of 2022, undeterred by the recent volatility and lackluster listing of some start-ups in the country.

Ola, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, is also gearing up to create something of a "super app" with plans to broaden its services beyond mobility to include personal finance and micro insurance.

Ola Electric is also manufacturing nine customised Ola S1 Pro scooters for the Embassy of The Netherlands on a special order.

The electric scooters will be used by the embassy staff for three diplomatic missions across the country. The customised scooters will be painted in the iconic Dutch ‘oranje’ and will sport the logo of the Netherlands

Ola S1 has a range of 121 km and Ola S1 Pro, 181 km. The S1 takes about four hours and 48 minutes to fully charge while the S1 Pro can be fully charged in six-and-a-half hours. The top speed for Ola S1 is pegged at 90 kmph and for S1 Pro, it is 115 kmph. The range of Ola S1 scooters comes in ten colours.