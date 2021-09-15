Ola Electric scooters go on sale from today: here’s how to buy

Ola Electric scooters finally go on sale from September 15. Available exclusively on the Ola app, the company has made the whole process of purchase completely digital. CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted, “Ola S1 purchase is rolling out now! We’re opening it in the order of reservation. Look for your invitation email or check the Ola app to know when it’s live for you!"

Bring the revolution home! Ola S1 purchase is rolling out now!l We’re opening it in the order of reservation. Look for your invitation email or check the Ola app to know when it’s live for you! #JoinTheRevolution pic.twitter.com/FQlVDxJ6Ki — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 15, 2021

Ola had to postpone the sale of the electric scooters by a week due to some technical difficulties on their website. Ola customers who had reserved an electric scooter of their choice can now buy it by paying the remaining amount. The S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies). Ola has provided an option to change the colour of scooter.

Here is a 4-step guide to complete your booking:

Step 1:

In case you had pre-booked the scooter, log on to the Ola app (don’t forget to refresh), choose the variant and colour. If it’s a new registration, one can pay Rs 499 as pre-booking charges.

Step 2:

Based on the chosen variant, one can pay the balance amount. If you want to opt for finance, Ola has tied up with leading banks and IDFC First Bank, HDFC, and Tata Capital. The S1 model’s EMIs will start from Rs 2,999 and S1 Pro will come for Rs 3,199 per month.

Step 3

If you have not opted for financing, can pay Rs 20,000 as down payment and the rest has to be paid before the shipment is made. Ola has allowed full refund of down payment and advance provided one cancels the booking till the scooter is in the factory premises.

Step 4

Ola has committed to deliveries from October onwards. A delivery date will be provided once all paperless formalities are completed and the scooter will be delivered directly to your doorstep. A notification of the estimated delivery dates will be sent within 72 hours of purchase.