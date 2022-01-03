Ola Electric scooters: Claims vs reality

Ola Electric has a booking backlog of approximately 90,000 units of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, CNBC-TV18 has found. The company, that kicked off deliveries on December 15, claims to have dispatched 4,000 units in December, all ordered during the first purchase window. However, the vehicle registration data on the VAHAN portal shows it has delivered some 275-300 scooters only.
Further, during the promotional campaigns, Ola had claimed its S1 Pro Scooter has an impressive range of 181 km. It still advertises this Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-certified range of 181 km on its website. However, what the website does not say is the range was achieved under lab conditions. And that there could be a 24-25 percent difference in real-world conditions. When the deliveries finally began in December, Ola told the customers the true range is 135 km.
Moreover, this 135 km can only be achieved under certain conditions, including normal city conditions, only one rider weighing 70 kgs, normal ride mode, and moderate weather conditions. The company has not mentioned the difference in range and performance in different weather conditions and riding modes.
Ola in all promotional campaigns had listed at least 30 software features. However, the scooters delivered to customers do not have some of the promised features, including Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, proximity lock, voice control, hill hold, mood widgets. There is no clarity as to when customers will get these features. Ola Electric has said customers will get all features via OTA updates in the next few weeks, but it hasn't given a deadline.