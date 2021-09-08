Ola electric scooter sale to begin today. Here's how to buy

Ola Electric scooters — S1 and S1 Pro — will be available for purchase from Wednesday, a day before World Electric Vehicle Day. The electric scooter — which was unveiled on August 15 this year — will be home delivered from October.

The company had started accepting bookings for the EV — at a refundable price of Rs 499 — in July. Back then, Ola had claimed that it received 1 lakh bookings in the first 24 hours. However, the current number of advanced bookings with the company has not been made public.

How to buy Ola Electric Scooter

As there are no dealerships, Ola electric scooters can only be bought online. To purchase the vehicle, visit its website and book the scooter at a refundable price of Rs 499.

After clicking on the 'Reserve' tab, you have to choose between Ola S1 and S1 Pro. And then select a colour. Subsequently, one must put in the Ola-registered number at the site and book the scooter by making an online payment of Rs 499. Keep checking the waiting list to check your order status.

Once the sale goes live, those who have pre-booked will be given the option to complete the purchase by paying the remaining amount.

"Resist that shopping binge, save yourself from that impulse buy & brace yourself for the purchase opening on 8th September! First serve, first reserve basis! #ReserveNow at ₹499 to stand a chance at priority purchase & delivery!" said Ola Electric in a tweet.

Ola electric scooter price and financing options

Ola S1 will cost Rs 99,999 and S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999. Both are ex-showroom prices.

Ola has tied up with lenders — including Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Prime, TATA Capital and Yes Bank — to provide easy loans. Some banks will start disbursing loans from Wednesday whereas others will come on board in the coming weeks.

Features and specifications of Ola Scooter

The claimed range for Ola S1 is 121 kilometres and for Ola S1 Pro is 181 kilometres . While the S1 will take about four hours and 48 minutes to fully charge, S1 Pro can be fully charged in six hours and 30 minutes.

Ola will provide a 750 W charger with the S1 and S1 Pro. It has also promised slow and fast charging points in 400 cities across India.

The top speed for Ola S1 is pegged at 90 kmph and for S1 Pro, it is 115 kmph. Both S1 and S1 Pro will come with a side-stand cut-off function, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, geo-fencing, anti-theft alert, Bluetooth connectivity, GPS and Wi-Fi, four 'moods' (that change the way the scooter sounds), a reverse mode , speakers and onboard navigation. Meanwhile, S1 Pro will also have hill hold assist, cruise control, and voice assistant features.

Among the best features of the bike is its AI-powered servicing alert. The AI system will alert the owner when the vehicle is in need of service or repair. An appointment can then be booked on the app and thereafter, a technician will be dispatched to complete the task.

The S1 is available in five colour options — jet black, porcelain white, marshmallow, coral red, and neo blue. In contrast, S1 Pro comes in 10 colour options — Red, Sky Blue, Yellow, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black, Navy Blue, Grey and White.