Ola Electric scooter receives record 1 lakh bookings in 24 hours

Ola on Saturday announced that its electric scooter received a record-breaking 1,00,000 reservations within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world.

Ola Electric opened the reservation for its electric scooter on

July 15. The revolutionary Ola Scooter can be reserved for Rs 499 via

olaelectric.com. The company is seeing unprecedented demand from customers who continue to throng the website to book the scooter in record

numbers.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola said “The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs. This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility. I thank all the consumers who have booked the Ola Scooter and have joined the EV revolution."

Ola said it will reveal the features and price in the coming days.

The Ola Scooter will be made-in-India for the world, to be manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art Future factory. The first phase of the Ola Futurefactory is nearing completion and will be operationalised soon, while the full capacity of 10 million vehicles per annum will be built by next year.