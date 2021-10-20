Ola Electric scooter deliveries from November; full payment now only after test drives

The company said it will now ask the customers to make full payment only after taking a test drive

Ola Electric had committed to begin deliveries of its electric scooter and offer test drives from October, 2021. That plan, however, has run into delays and is also likely to affect the company's next phase of sales.

Ever since the company showcased the product in August, there has been a lot of anticipation building around the product coming into the market.

It is now understood that Ola Electric’s plan to offer test drives has now been pushed to November.

The company said it will ask the customers to make full payment only after taking a test drive. That may have an impact on the next phase of sales for the Ola Scooters, which was originally to begin from November 1.

At this point, the company is looking to start these test drive camps only in select metros, to begin with. So the smaller towns and cities will have to wait for a little bit longer.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Alisha Sachdev for more details.