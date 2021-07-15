Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • auto>
    • Ola opens bookings for electric scooter at Rs 499; reserve it now for priority delivery

    Ola opens bookings for electric scooter at Rs 499; reserve it now for priority delivery

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Consumers can reserve Ola Scooter on olaelectric.com by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 499. Those who reserve now will get priority delivery.

    Ola opens bookings for electric scooter at Rs 499; reserve it now for priority delivery
    Ola Electric said on July 15 that it has opened reservations for the much-awaited electric scooter from today. Consumers can now reserve an Ola Scooter on olaelectric.com by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 499. Those who reserve the e-scooter now will get priority delivery.
    However, the company is yet to disclose complete specifications and pricing of its e-scooter.
    The Ola Scooter will include a home charger that will require no installation and will allow customers to charge their vehicle at home by plugging into a regular wall socket.
    The Ola electric scooter will compete against Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto among others.
    "India's EV revolution begins today as we open reservations for our electric scooter, the first in our range of upcoming EVs. With its incredible performance, technology and design along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and at Ola, we are proud to lead this charge,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO of Ola.
    The first in a range of Ola electric two-wheelers, the Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, the world’s largest, most advanced and sustainable two-wheeler factory being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu, India.
    Ola Electric is racing ahead to operationalise the first phase with 2 million annual capacity very soon, with the full capacity of 10 million annual vehicles to be completed next year.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    Demand recovery in July close to Q4 FY21 levels, says Tata Motors

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,039.75 50.30 5.08
    Larsen1,609.35 64.65 4.19
    Tech Mahindra1,112.45 33.95 3.15
    Wipro575.90 14.20 2.53
    Hindalco401.45 9.80 2.50
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,040.00 50.50 5.10
    Larsen1,609.05 64.75 4.19
    Tech Mahindra1,112.15 33.75 3.13
    HDFC Bank1,520.50 22.15 1.48
    UltraTechCement7,191.45 74.00 1.04
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ONGC116.90 -3.90 -3.23
    Eicher Motors2,667.50 -32.50 -1.20
    Coal India146.70 -1.45 -0.98
    Bharti Airtel525.45 -4.60 -0.87
    M&M779.90 -6.25 -0.80
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel525.55 -4.45 -0.84
    M&M779.90 -6.50 -0.83
    Asian Paints2,982.75 -19.25 -0.64
    Titan Company1,702.30 -8.80 -0.51
    Sun Pharma682.90 -2.90 -0.42

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.5375-0.0450-0.06
    Euro-Rupee88.0480-0.0750-0.09
    Pound-Rupee103.36200.17500.17
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6775-0.0006-0.09
    View More