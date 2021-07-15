Ola opens bookings for electric scooter at Rs 499; reserve it now for priority delivery

Ola Electric said on July 15 that it has opened reservations for the much-awaited electric scooter from today. Consumers can now reserve an Ola Scooter on olaelectric.com by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 499. Those who reserve the e-scooter now will get priority delivery.

However, the company is yet to disclose complete specifications and pricing of its e-scooter.

The Ola Scooter will include a home charger that will require no installation and will allow customers to charge their vehicle at home by plugging into a regular wall socket.

The Ola electric scooter will compete against Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto among others.

India’s EV revolution begins today! Bookings now open for the Ola Scooter!India has the potential to become the world leader in EVs and we’re proud to lead this charge! #JoinTheRevolution at https://t.co/lzUzbWtgJH @olaelectric pic.twitter.com/A2kpu7Liw4 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 15, 2021

"India's EV revolution begins today as we open reservations for our electric scooter, the first in our range of upcoming EVs. With its incredible performance, technology and design along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and at Ola, we are proud to lead this charge,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO of Ola.

The first in a range of Ola electric two-wheelers, the Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, the world’s largest, most advanced and sustainable two-wheeler factory being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu, India.

Ola Electric is racing ahead to operationalise the first phase with 2 million annual capacity very soon, with the full capacity of 10 million annual vehicles to be completed next year.