Ola Electric postpones purchase window for new scooter orders to Dec 16

Ola Electric has deferred the purchase window for new orders of its electric Ola S1 scooters to December 16.

The ride-hailing company had earlier stated that the purchase window for fresh orders from "reservers" would open from November 1.

CNBC-TV18 had reported on October 20 that Ola Electric's next phase of sales will be impacted due to delays in test rides and production.

Customers who have reserved Ola Scooters for Rs 499 will be able to place a purchase order from December 16, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.

The final payment window for the existing orders remains unchanged and will be enabled after the commencement of test rides on November 10.

"We’ve received unprecedented demand for our Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters and are currently busy fulfilling existing orders!," Ola said in a statement.

"We will be opening our purchase window for fresh orders on 16th December, 2021. We will reach out to you in the coming weeks to schedule your test ride."

"Note that if you have already paid Rs 20,000 and secured your scooter during our first purchase window on 15th and 16th September, then there is no change for you. As communicated earlier, your final payment window will open from 10th November onwards basis our previous communication to you and your scooter is on track to reach you within the delivery window already communicated to you."

Ola Electric said the reset has been done to ensure minimal wait times between purchase, delivery and prioritise existing orders.

Ola Electric's first purchase window opened from September 15-16.