Ola Electric opens e-scooter test ride bookings in 4 cities

These test rides will be available for customers who have made the first tranche of payments between the 15th and 16th of September.

Ola Electric has opened bookings for test rides of the e-scooter in Delhi NCR region, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. These test rides will be available for customers who have made the first tranche of payments between the 15th and 16th of September.

Test rides in Mumbai and Hyderabad are likely to begin in second phase of the rollout around November 19. While other cities will get to experience the rides by end of November.

Also Read: Ola Electric postpones purchase window for new scooter orders to Dec 16

The company has also opened the final payment window for these scooters. Earlier the company had deferred the purchase window for new orders of its electric Ola S1 scooters to December 16.

Watch video for more.