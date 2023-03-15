Ola Electric offers to replace front fork arm of its electric scooter free of costs

Ola Electric has offered to replace the front fork arm of two lakh of its electric scooters free of costs
Ola Electric has offered to replace the front fork arm of two lakh of its electric scooters free of costs, it said on March 14.
The automaker has made the offer in light of accidents involving Ola Electric scooters and large number of safety complaints on social media.
Sources have told CNBC-TV18 the issue mainly concerns scooters manufactured between October 2021 and December 2022. The company is not calling this a recall.
