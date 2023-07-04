Ola Electric maintains dominance in EV 2W segment with upto 40% market share in June

The company is actively strengthening its offline presence with multiple Ola Experience Centers across India, driving the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. These centers serve as key hubs to promote and facilitate the transition to electric mobility in the country.

Electric vehicle company, Ola Electric, continues to dominate the EV 2W segment, securing approximately 40 percent market share in the month of June. Despite a decline in overall industry sales due to the reduction in subsidy, Ola Electric registered close to 18,000 units in June maintaining its stronghold in India's EV 2W sector, according to Vahan data.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, "Ola has been successful in gaining market share and has maintained healthy sales volumes during an otherwise slow month. Our effective cost structures, strong supply chain, and robust in-house manufacturing have enabled us to absorb much of the impact of subsidy reduction thereby keeping our product prices highly competitive and accessible."

Looking ahead to July, Ola Electric anticipates further growth with the upcoming portfolio expansion featuring the S1 Air model. This expansion aims to make electric vehicles more accessible and easier to own, contributing to the ongoing EV revolution in India. With the revised subsidies taking effect in June, Ola Electric's S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,39,999, the S1 (3KWh) at Rs 1,29,999, and the S1 Air (3KWh) at Rs 1,09,999.