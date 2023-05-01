Ola Electric launches three new experience centers in Delhi

The newly launched ECs, situated on the Netaji Subhash Marg in Daryaganj, Kanjhawala Road in Pocket G, Budh Vihar Phase I and Vasant Kunj Road in Mahipalpur Extension, Mahipalpur bring the total number of Ola Experience Centers in Delhi to 16.

Ola Electric has launched three new Ola Experience Centers (ECs) in Delhi, the company said in a release on Monday. This announcement is a part of its strategy to expand its direct-to-consumer presence across the country, Ola said. The newly launched ECs, situated on the Netaji Subhash Marg in Daryaganj, Kanjhawala Road in Pocket G, Budh Vihar Phase I and Vasant Kunj Road in Mahipalpur Extension, Mahipalpur bring the total number of Ola Experience Centers in Delhi to 16.

Earlier, the company launched ECs in Pitam Pura, Gujranwala Town, Dwarka, Karol Bagh, Burari, Uttam Nagar, Shahdara, Kamruddin Nagar, Khanpur, Najafgarh, among others.

"The Ola Experience Centers are specially designed to offer customers a comprehensive range of services under one roof. These centers allow customers to test-ride the S1 and S1 Pro scooters and receive expert guidance throughout the purchasing process," the company said.

"Customers can also get detailed information about financing options before finalising their purchase through the Ola App. Additionally, these centers serve as one-stop destinations for post-sales care and maintenance of Ola scooters. Ola is now only 20 kilometers away from its community of 2,50,000 customers, providing them with easy access to all their service requirements and needs," it added.

Ola has recently broadened its product portfolio to cater to customers with varying range requirements, with a total of six models now available. With the addition of these ECs, the company said it is on track to reach 500 touchpoints in the coming days.

Moreover, Ola Electric has set a target of reaching 1,000 touchpoints by August 15.

