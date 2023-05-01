English
Ola Electric launches three new experience centers in Delhi

By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 3:13:44 PM IST

The newly launched ECs, situated on the Netaji Subhash Marg in Daryaganj, Kanjhawala Road in Pocket G, Budh Vihar Phase I and Vasant Kunj Road in Mahipalpur Extension, Mahipalpur bring the total number of Ola Experience Centers in Delhi to 16.

Ola Electric has launched three new Ola Experience Centers (ECs) in Delhi, the company said in a release on Monday. This announcement is a part of its strategy to expand its direct-to-consumer presence across the country, Ola said.  The newly launched ECs, situated on the Netaji Subhash Marg in Daryaganj, Kanjhawala Road in Pocket G, Budh Vihar Phase I and Vasant Kunj Road in Mahipalpur Extension, Mahipalpur bring the total number of Ola Experience Centers in Delhi to 16.

Earlier, the company launched ECs in Pitam Pura, Gujranwala Town, Dwarka, Karol Bagh, Burari, Uttam Nagar, Shahdara, Kamruddin Nagar, Khanpur, Najafgarh, among others.
"The Ola Experience Centers are specially designed to offer customers a comprehensive range of services under one roof. These centers allow customers to test-ride the S1 and S1 Pro scooters and receive expert guidance throughout the purchasing process," the company said.
