Ola Electric launches S1X EV scooter range starting at Rs 89,999, check all details here

The Ola S1X range has three e-scooters - Ola S1X (3KWH), Ola S1X (2KW) and Ola S1X + (3KWH)

Ola Electric announced the launch of the Ola S1X EV scooter amid other new products at their "End Ice Age, Part 1" event which began at noon on August 15, the day the firm marks as "Customer Day."

"It will be quite stupid to buy ICE two-wheelers anymore after today, because buying EVs is not only good for the environment, but it's good for your wallet, it's good for you," said Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

The Ola S1X (2KWH) is priced at Rs 89,999, the bookings for the scooter start on August 15, while the deliveries will start December onwards. Additionally customers who book it within this week will get it at Rs 79,999.

The Ola S1X (3KWH) is priced at Rs 99,999 and the bookings for the scooter start on August 15, while the deliveries will start December onwards. Additionally customers who book it within this week will get it at Rs 89,999.

Meanwhile the Ola S1X+ (3KWH) is priced at Rs 1,09,999 and the bookings for the scooter start on August 15, while the deliveries will start September onwards. Additionally customers who book it within this week will get it at Rs 99,999.

Further, equipped with a lighter battery, improved thermal performance and additional safety, Ola Electric announced its Generation 2 platform at Tuesday's event. The company launched - MoveOS 4 update the beta version will be available from September 15. Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal called this the biggest software release by the company so far. The company also launched 100 new customer service centers today. The company also unveiled it's super-sports bike Diamond Head .