Ola Electric launches S1X EV scooter range starting at Rs 89,999, check all details here

The Ola S1X range has three e-scooters - Ola S1X (3KWH), Ola S1X (2KW) and Ola S1X + (3KWH)

Ola Electric announced the launch of the Ola S1X EV scooter amid other new products at their "End Ice Age, Part 1" event which began at noon on August 15, the day the firm marks as "Customer Day."

"It will be quite stupid to buy ICE two-wheelers anymore after today, because buying EVs is not only good for the environment, but it's good for your wallet, it's good for you," said Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

The Ola S1X (2KWH) is priced at Rs 89,999, the bookings for the scooter start on August 15, while the deliveries will start December onwards. Additionally customers who book it within this week will get it at Rs 79,999.

The Ola S1X (3KWH) is priced at Rs 99,999 and the bookings for the scooter start on August 15, while the deliveries will start December onwards. Additionally customers who book it within this week will get it at Rs 89,999.

Meanwhile the Ola S1X+ (3KWH) is priced at Rs 1,09,999 and the bookings for the scooter start on August 15, while the deliveries will start September onwards. Additionally customers who book it within this week will get it at Rs 99,999.

