CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeOla Electric launches S1X EV scooter range starting at Rs 89,999, check all details here News

Ola Electric launches S1X EV scooter range starting at Rs 89,999, check all details here

Ola Electric launches S1X EV scooter range starting at Rs 89,999, check all details here
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 15, 2023 1:16:01 PM IST (Updated)

The Ola S1X range has three e-scooters - Ola S1X (3KWH), Ola S1X (2KW) and Ola S1X + (3KWH)

Ola Electric announced the launch of the Ola S1X EV scooter amid other new products at their "End Ice Age, Part 1" event which began at noon on August 15, the day the firm marks as "Customer Day."

"It will be quite stupid to buy ICE two-wheelers anymore after today, because buying EVs is not only good for the environment, but it's good for your wallet, it's good for you," said Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.
The Ola S1X range has three e-scooters - Ola S1X (3KWH), Ola S1X (2KW) and Ola S1X + (3KWH)
The Ola S1X (2KWH) is priced at Rs 89,999, the bookings for the scooter start on August 15, while the deliveries will start December onwards. Additionally customers who book it within this week will get it at Rs 79,999.
The Ola S1X (3KWH) is priced at Rs 99,999 and the bookings for the scooter start on August 15, while the deliveries will start December onwards. Additionally customers who book it within this week will get it at Rs 89,999.
Meanwhile the Ola S1X+ (3KWH) is priced at Rs 1,09,999  and the bookings for the scooter start on August 15, while the deliveries will start September onwards. Additionally customers who book it within this week will get it at Rs 99,999.
(Will be updated)
First Published: Aug 15, 2023 12:56 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Ola Electric

Recommended Articles

View All
India to launch Vishwakarma scheme with outlay of Rs 15,000 crore, says PM Modi

India to launch Vishwakarma scheme with outlay of Rs 15,000 crore, says PM Modi

Aug 15, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Independence Day 2023 | The Final Frontier — independent India's focus on people, planet and prosperity

Independence Day 2023 | The Final Frontier — independent India's focus on people, planet and prosperity

Aug 15, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Independence Day 2023 | Air India Rebranding — the transformation of independent India's national flag carrier

Independence Day 2023 | Air India Rebranding — the transformation of independent India's national flag carrier

Aug 15, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Independence Day 2023: Experts share tips to achieve financial freedom

Independence Day 2023: Experts share tips to achieve financial freedom

Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X