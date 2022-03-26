Ola Electric launches probe after images of company scooter catching fire circulate online

Ola Electric on Saturday said it is investigating a case of one on its scooters catching fire after images of what appeared to be an company-made scooter catching fire were circulated on social media.

The company said it was not immediately able to ascertain the cause of the fire and dispatched a team to Pune, where the incident occurred. The company said it in touch with the owner of the vehicle that caught fire.

In a statement, Ola Electric said, “We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days. We’re in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe. Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days.”