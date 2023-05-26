Ola Electric hikes prices after subsidy cut, plans to launch three new models

The company also revealed that it is ready with its motorcycles, which will be launched at an appropriate time. GR Arun Kumar, CFO at Ola Electric, said that 2024 will be the year of motorcycles for the company.

Homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer Ola Electric announced on Friday that it will increase the prices of its models in India by up to Rs 12,000. The decision comes after the government recently slashed subsidies for electric two-wheelers from 40 percent to 15 percent of the vehicle cost.

The company’s CFO, GR Arun Kumar said that the electric vehicle market has reached an inflexion point and customers are choosing electric vehicles over ICE vehicles. He said that the current discussion on subsidies is moving in the right direction and that it is normal for subsidies to be phased out gradually. He observed that the responsibility is now on manufacturers to ensure they have the right supply chains and cost structures.

Kumar also revealed that Ola Electric has three new models in the pipeline. One of them is the S1 Air, which is a mid-market range e-scooter that has already been announced and will be delivered by the end of June. Ola S1 Air has received nearly 1 lakh pre-bookings so far.

The company is also ready with its motorcycles, which will be launched at an appropriate time. He said that 2024 will be the year of motorcycles for Ola Electric.

When asked about FAME III, Kumar said that Ola Electric’s EV ecosystem is built around a sound and profitable business model that does not depend on subsidies. He said that even if there is no FAME-III scheme, the company is fine with it. He said that the main point is to offer high-quality products at different price points for the customers.