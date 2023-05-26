English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeauto NewsOla Electric hikes prices after subsidy cut, plans to launch three new models

    Ola Electric hikes prices after subsidy cut, plans to launch three new models

    CNBC TV18
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Parikshit Luthra   | Vivek Dubey  May 26, 2023 8:23:15 PM IST (Published)

    The company also revealed that it is ready with its motorcycles, which will be launched at an appropriate time. GR Arun Kumar, CFO at Ola Electric, said that 2024 will be the year of motorcycles for the company.

    Homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer Ola Electric announced on Friday that it will increase the prices of its models in India by up to Rs 12,000. The decision comes after the government recently slashed subsidies for electric two-wheelers from 40 percent to 15 percent of the vehicle cost.

    The company’s CFO, GR Arun Kumar said that the electric vehicle market has reached an inflexion point and customers are choosing electric vehicles over ICE vehicles. He said that the current discussion on subsidies is moving in the right direction and that it is normal for subsidies to be phased out gradually. He observed that the responsibility is now on manufacturers to ensure they have the right supply chains and cost structures.
    Kumar also revealed that Ola Electric has three new models in the pipeline. One of them is the S1 Air, which is a mid-market range e-scooter that has already been announced and will be delivered by the end of June. Ola S1 Air has received nearly 1 lakh pre-bookings so far.
    Also Read: Struggling traditional auto drivers face hardships as online bike taxi aggregators dominate market
    The company is also ready with its motorcycles, which will be launched at an appropriate time. He said that 2024 will be the year of motorcycles for Ola Electric.
    When asked about FAME III, Kumar said that Ola Electric’s EV ecosystem is built around a sound and profitable business model that does not depend on subsidies. He said that even if there is no FAME-III scheme, the company is fine with it. He said that the main point is to offer high-quality products at different price points for the customers.
    Also Read: McLaren sees growth potential in the Indian supercar market; launches hybrid supercar Artura
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X