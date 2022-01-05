Ola Electric has transparency issues, receiving lot of customer complaints: FADA

The Federation of Automobile Dealers is considering reaching out to the Ministry of Road Transport on behalf of Ola Electric customers. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vinkesh Gulati the President of FADA said the association has been getting a lot of complaints from Ola customers and is in the process of collating inputs.

Ola Electric which began deliveries on the December 15 has said at least 4,000 scooters have been dispatched. The actual vehicle registrations on the Road Transport Ministry portal are approximately 400. The company has been saying that there is a time lag of a few days between deliveries and registrations on the MoRTH website. The FADA President said there are transparency issues with Ola Electric and there shouldn't be such a big difference between dispatches and registrations.

"Customers have been writing about gaps in the scooter panel, the difference in range, and discrepancy in features promised and delivered”, said Gulati. FADA is also working on creating a process that customers can use to complain to Ola Electric.

The company has previously denied any manufacturing defects and said customer complaints are limited to 0.001 percent of the cases. A spokesperson said that the gaps in the head instrument panel were a design element and not a defect.

"More than 99.9% of our customers have expressed positive feedback upon receiving their delivery. One scooter replacement was not due to any manufacturing defect. It had seat fabric damage. In the two cases with panel damages, it is important to make the distinction that the damage was identified before customer delivery and we ensure that the scooter delivered to the customers had no damage at time of delivery”, said a company spokesperson.