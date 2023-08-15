Ola Electric launches S1X EV scooter at 'End ICE Age Part 1' event today

The event comes against the backdrop of the CEO setting for himself the ambitious target of making all two-wheelers in India electric by 2025.

Ola Electric announced the launch of the Ola S1X EV scooter amid other new products at their "End Ice Age, Part 1" event which began at noon on August 15, the day the firm marks as "Customer Day." The launch was a push towards electronic vehicles (EVs) in a move to end the "age" of ICE or internal combustion engine scooters.

The Ola S1X, or the "ICE killer" as the company calls it, comes in two variants with a 150 km range. The price begins at around Rs 89,999 based on the model with an inaugural offer by Ola Electric.

Equipped with a lighter battery, improved thermal performance and additional safety, Ola Electric announced its Generation 2 platform at Tuesday's event.

For the first time, the team also revealed its first lithium cell which they used to light a diya. While it won't be used in the new scooters, they performed a demo using the cell.

The team also launched new bikes, the "Cruiser," "Adventure" and "Roadster."

Ahead of the event, Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the show will also witness another first.

“First time ever, a live event will be live-streamed, live translated using AI in 6 Indian languages. AI built in India by Ola!,” he tweeted this morning. He, however, added that AI is still in Beta, so requested viewers to be patient.

“It’s time for the dawn of an all-electric India!” he wrote on the microblogging site.

Every year, the Bengaluru-headquartered Ola Electric celebrates August 15 as Customer Day.

For this year's event, customers had the option to attend physically or online. Those who want to attend the event in person can do so at Ola's Tamil Nadu-based Futurefactory — the world's largest two-wheeler factory — or their nearest Experience Centre. However, registrations need to be made for that.

People can also watch it live on Ola Electric's YouTube channel.

The event comes against the backdrop of Aggarwal setting for himself the ambitious target of making all two-wheelers in India electric by 2025. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 earlier in April, the Ola founder said the industry would not require subsidies beyond a certain point.

Though he admitted the goal was a little aggressive, he said it was something his company was striving for.

“And to make that happen, we need to build the right products for India at the right cost structures and to bring the supply chains to India,” he said.

He believes the heart of the EV revolution lies in the development of battery cells and no other Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in India is building its own cell technology, which makes Ola's efforts all the more impressive.

“Our cell factory is under construction; it will be ready by this year and will be the largest cell factory in India. The envisioned scale is 100 gWh. Just to put that into perspective, 100 gWh is the scale of the world's largest cell factory today, the LG cell factory in Poland. Total World production today is about 1,500 gWh. It will be a fairly large-scale plant,” he said.