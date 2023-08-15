Ola Electric’s End ICE Age Part 1 event today — Bhavish Aggarwal hints at many firsts

Ola Electric is all set for its ‘End Ice Age, Part 1’ event that begins at noon on August 15, the day the firm marks as ‘Customer Day.’Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the event will be live-streamed and live translated using AI in six Indian languages.

Ola Electric is all set for its ‘End Ice Age, Part 1’ event that begins at noon on August 15, the day the firm marks as ‘Customer Day.’

In addition to new products, Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the show will also witness another first. “First time ever, a live event will be live-streamed, live translated using AI in 6 Indian languages. AI built in India by Ola!,” he tweeted this morning. He, however, added that AI is still in Beta, so requested viewers to be patient.

“It’s time for the dawn of an all-electric India!” he wrote on the microblogging site.

It’s time for the dawn of an all-electric India! In addition to new products, there’s another first. First time ever, a live event will be live-streamed, live translated using AI in 6 Indian languages. AI built in India by Ola!Watch at 12noon on https://t.co/YXYqjL7BxV…— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 15, 2023

Every year, the Bengaluru-headquartered Ola Electric celebrates August 15 as Customer Day.

For this year's event, customers have the option to attend physically or online. Those who want to attend the event in person can do so at Ola's Tamil Nadu-based Futurefactory – the world's largest two-wheeler factory – or their nearest Experience Centre. However, registrations need to be made for that.

People can also watch it live on Ola Electric's YouTube channel.

India, the wait is over. Customer Day 2023 and End ICE Age Part - 1 is here. Watch the livestream on 15th August at 12:00 PM on the Ola Electric website or YouTube channel 👉https://t.co/S19USdlnz0#OlaCustomerDay2023 #EndICEagePart1 pic.twitter.com/nKLDsHXiDJ— Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 14, 2023

The event comes against the backdrop of Aggarwal setting for himself the ambitious target of making all two-wheelers in India electric by 2025. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 earlier in April, the Ola founder said the industry would not require subsidies beyond a certain point.

Though he admitted the goal was a little aggressive, he said it was something his company was striving for. “And to make that happen, we need to build the right products for India at the right cost structures and to bring the supply chains to India,” he said.

He believes the heart of the EV revolution lies in the development of battery cells and no other Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in India is building its own cell technology, which makes Ola's efforts all the more impressive.

“Our cell factory is under construction; it will be ready by this year and will be the largest cell factory in India. The envisioned scale is 100 gWh. Just to put that into perspective, 100 gWh is the scale of the world's largest cell factory today, the LG cell factory in Poland. Total World production today is about 1,500 gWh. It will be a fairly large-scale plant,” he said.