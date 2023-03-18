Ola Electric launches new discount scheme days after voluntary replacement of front fork

The offers are available at no cost EMIs starting at Rs 2,199 per month and interest rates of 5.99 percent, according to the company.
Ola Electric has launched discount offers for its Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, just a few days after Ola Electric offered to replaced the front fork arm of its electric scooter free of cost.
As per the latest offer, one can buy an Ola S1 for Rs 61,999, compared to its ex-showroom price of Rs 1,09,999, while the Ola S1 Pro can be availed at Rs 69,999, compared to its ex-showroom price of Rs 1,39,999.
The offers are available at no cost EMIs starting at Rs 2,199 per month and interest rates of 5.99 percent, according to the company.
|OLA's Discount Offers For S1 & S1 Pro
|Ola S1 Pro
|Ola S1
|Ex-Showroom Price
|1,39,999
|1,09,999
|Product Discount
|10,000
|Nil
|Special Discount (Student / Corporate)
|5,000
|3,000
|Maximum Exchange Value
|45,000
|45,000
|Exchange Bonus
|10,000
|Nil
|Effective Ex-Showroom price
|69,999
|61,999
While the discount scheme was launched a few days ago, the company has launched a weekend exchange offer at experience centres in select cities.
The announcement also comes just a few days after Ola Electric offered to replace the front form arm of two lakh S1 electric scooters free of cost.
The automaker made the offer in light of accidents involving Ola Electric scooters and large number of safety complaints on social media.
In a tweet, it clarified saying, "We assure you that this is unfounded. At Ola, all components of our scooters, including the front arm, are thoroughly tested under extreme conditions and are engineered with a factor of safety much higher than the typical loads encountered on vehicles," the Bengaluru-based company stated.
Sources have told CNBC-TV18 the issue mainly concerns scooters manufactured between October 2021 and December 2022. The company is not calling this a recall.
First Published: Mar 18, 2023 11:50 AM IST
