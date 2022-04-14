Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal meets Nitin Gadkari

At a time Ola Electric is facing a probe by the Centre over the electric vehicle fires, the EV maker’s CEO, Bhavish Agrawal, met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the future of electric vehicles in India.

At a time Ola Electric is facing a probe by the Centre over the electric vehicle fires, the EV maker’s CEO, Bhavish Agrawal, met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the future of electric vehicles in India.

A fire incident took place on March 26 involving the S1 Pro model of Ola Electric in Pune , and another involving Okinawa’s Praise Pro in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore.

On March 28, an incident was reported from Trichy in Tamil Nadu, while another was reported on March 29 in Chennai where an electric scooter from Pure EV caught fire.

Read Here:

Excl | Amitabh Kant says OEMs should voluntarily recall batches involved in recent EV fire incidents

All these incidents are being investigated by an independent committee that has been set up by the Ministry of Road Transport. They are examining the batteries of these burnt vehicles and have asked the companies to submit cells which are being used in the scooters by these companies to check whether they are thoroughly verified, have any kind of manufacturing defect. these companies will also be summoned for an explanation.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that these companies and the industry should voluntarily consider a recall of batches in case an EV catches fire or there is some sort of battery defect as well.