Ola electric car to be out by 2023, reveals Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal on Twitter

Ola, fresh from the successful launch of its electric scooters, is planning to have its first electric car by 2023. The company, which started out as a ride-sharing app, aspires to become a dominant player in the EV market in India and neighbouring countries.

When a Twitter user asked Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal if he drove a petrol or diesel or an electric car, he said he had not owned any vehicles until recently, as would perhaps befit the head of a company that runs the nation’s largest ride-sharing app.

“Never owned a car till 2 months ago. Now a hybrid. Next one will be electric in 2023. Ola’s electric car,” Agarwal said.

Details about the company’s foray into manufacturing four-wheel electric vehicles remain sparse. Early reports indicated that beleaguered American automobile manufacturer Ford was looking to produce vehicles for Ola on a contract basis in its Maraimalai Nagar and Sanand factories.

Agarwal has been at the forefront of the EV revolution in India, throwing in his own two cents on the issue of EV import duties . Agarwal had stated that the high import duties encouraged local development and urged foreign manufacturers to invest into local production for EVs instead.