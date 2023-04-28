Ola electric car launch delayed, expect electric motorbike later this year: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric’s grand vision is to build scooters, motorbikes, cars and the fundamental cell platform in India and transform the country into a global EV hub eventually. As per Aggarwal, the sequence is a scooter, motorbike and then a car, and in parallel to all of this is a cell.

Homegrown electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Ola Electric Mobility has revealed that its e-scooter portfolio will be complete by August 15, 2023. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker, said the company plans to add three to five new products to its e-scooter portfolio in the next two quarters.

Aggarwal, speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, said, “I am saying this on record that by the end of 2025, we can make all two-wheelers in India electric.. It is a little aggressive. But that's what we are striving for. And to make that happen, we need to build the right products for India at the right cost structures and to bring the supply chains to India.”

“My strong belief is the scooter market will be all electric in the next two years. Am I taking a big risk? I am talking about scooters, not motorbikes. I am very confident because I see the data. In many early adopter cities like Bangalore or Pune, EV scooter penetration is more than 50 percent. Everybody wants an electric scooter. I can stick by my forecast here, and it’s not going to be easy. The supply side will be the challenge, and not the demand side. So that was step one for me in this grand vision of ending the ICE age in the scooter segment,” he added.