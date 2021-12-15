Ola begins deliveries of electric scooters

Ola on Wednesday commenced deliveries of its electric scooters. The company organised special events in Bangalore and Chennai to deliver both S1 and S1 Pro trims to the first 100 customers.

"Today is a landmark day for those who have joined the revolution with us as we begin our deliveries of Ola S1. We are working hard to ramp up the production at the Ola Future factory to get the scooters in the hands of our customers as per their delivery windows," Ola Electric Chief Marketing Officer Varun Dubey said in a statement.

This is just the beginning of the revolution, and from here the company looks forward to offering customers a seamless, convenient, and timely doorstep delivery and ownership experience, he added.

The company said it had last month rolled out the largest-ever direct-to-consumer experience initiative in the history of automotive retail, offering customer test rides across India.

To fulfill the overwhelming reservation and purchase response received across the country, priority deliveries are based on an automated scientific approach that decides the delivery handover as per their purchase date, variant, location, colour, and other factors, it added.

The company rolls out the Ola S1 scooter from its Tamil Nadu-based manufacturing plant. The Ola S1 electric scooter comes in two trims, S1 and S1 Pro, carrying a price tag of Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively. The range of Ola S1 scooters comes in ten colours.

The company plans to go public in the first half of 2022, undeterred by the recent volatility and lackluster listing of some start-ups in the country.

Ola, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, is also gearing up to create something of a "super app" with plans to broaden its services beyond mobility to include personal finance and micro insurance.

(With inputs from PTI)