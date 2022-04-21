Ola Electric app to soon roll out eco mode and lock feature in MoveOS 2

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has informed that the Ola Electric app is ready for MoveOS 2.0 (the ride-hailing company's latest operating system for its e-scooters) and will be rolled out soon. The updated version of the software is likely to come with features like navigation, Bluetooth connectivity on the screen, lock and unlock controls from the app, companion app, cruise control, and a new Eco-Mode suited for city riding.

Aggarwal tweeted a video of how the navigation system can be operated and how the scooter and its boot can be locked/unlocked using the app.

Ok! So we have the Ola Electric app ready for MoveOS 2 😀 pic.twitter.com/o1PAJ1CYdO — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 20, 2022

This will be the first major OTA updates for Ola Electric’s S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. Earlier, Aggarwal had promised that the MoveOS 2.0 will be launched in April and shared the new features to be added in a tweet.

MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more! — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 16, 2022

In another recent tweet he said that Ola is planning to add a new ECO-mode suited for city riding on its MoveOS 2. According to his tweet, the mode will offer a maximum speed of 45 kmph and an enhanced range of around 170 km.

Planning a new mode in MoveOS 2 - ECO mode. Good for city riding. Max speed around 45kmph. Range will be almost 170km! — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 21, 2022

Last week, Aggarwal said that the company plans to accelerate its new ambitious projects such as electric car, cell manufacturing and the gigafactory, and deepen its focus on technology and engineering. He refuted the claims that he is stepping away from the company's day-to-day management with CFO Arun GR getting an expanded role. He said that the company is doubling down on building the future in the country, as per a Mint report.

Ola Electric is one of the top electric two-wheeler manufacturers and is currently the second largest after Hero MotoCorp.

Ola Electric's E-scooter, S1 Pro comes with a real-world range claim of 131 km (ARAI range of 185 km under ideal conditions and has a top speed of 115 kmph.