Ola commences construction of mega factory on 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu, eyes production soon

With the Centre pushing for energy-efficient e-vehicles, ride-hailing major Ola has commenced the construction of a mega-factory on its 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu, eyeing to start its Phase-1 production of electric scooters within months.

Coming up at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore at Hosur, this will be the world’s largest scooter factory, from where Ola's EV arm will be rolling out a range of electric scooters amid rising fuel prices.

The company had signed the Rs 2,400-crore Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government in December 2020 and completed land acquisition in January this year.

"More than 10 million man-hours have been planned to bring the factory up in record time," the company said in a statement on Thursday, adding it is also focusing on sustainability by ensuring the conservation of the green belt in the area by preserving and transplanting the trees on site.

The factory will have an initial capacity of 20 lakh units annually and will serve as the company’s global manufacturing hub.

Expected to create 10,000 jobs, the factory will be powered by Ola’s own Artificial Intelligence engine and tech stack. About 5,000 robots and automated-guided vehicles will aid in the production at the factory.

Ola’s first range of electric scooters is expected to have removable batteries, besides high performance and range.

Last May, Ola Electric Mobility had announced that it would foray into the electric scooter market nationally and globally after acquired Amsterdam-based Etergo BV electric scooter maker.

At that time, the firm had said the acquisition of Etergo bolstered its engineering and design capabilities.

Sources said Ola electric plans to launch e-scooter simultaneously across India and several European markets.

