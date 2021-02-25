  • SENSEX
Ola commences construction of mega factory on 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu, eyes production soon

Updated : February 25, 2021 08:29 PM IST

The factory will have an initial capacity of 20 lakh units annually and will serve as the company’s global manufacturing hub.
Expected to create 10,000 jobs, the factory will be powered by Ola’s own Artificial Intelligence engine and tech stack.
About 5,000 robots and automated-guided vehicles will aid in the production at the factory.
