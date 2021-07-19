Oil Ministry authorises Reliance, 6 other companies to sell auto fuel: Report

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has granted new authorisations to companies to sell auto fuel in the country. The new authorisations were given to seven companies under the relaxed guidelines, reported Business Standard. In 2019, the government had relaxed the guidelines for authorisation for transport fuel retailing to promote competition.

In order to apply for authorisations, companies needed to have a minimum net worth of Rs 250 crore at the time of application. If the companies were applying for both bulk and retail sales, then the minimum net worth had to be Rs 500 crore. Companies would also need to set up a minimum of 100 outlets, 5 percent of which should be located in remote areas for retail sales. The outlets would need to be set up within five years of the grant of the retail marketing authorisation (RMA).

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has also received a new authorisation to market transport fuels. Earlier, RIL had an RMA, but the authorisation was transferred to its subsidiary Reliance BP Mobility (RBML). The transfer of authorisation was part of the reorganisation of RIL’s oil-to-chemical business.

The other companies who have received the authorisation are IMC Group, Assam Gas Company, Onsite Energy, MK Agrotech, Manas Agro Industries and Infrastructure, and RBML Solutions India.

Most of the auto fuel retail sector is dominated by PSU entities, with 90 percent of outlets in the country belonging to them. The remaining share of the market is largely controlled by RIL and Nayara Energy. With the new authorisations and the prospect of at least 700 new retail outlets, 100 from each company, opening in the country within the next five years the sector will see increased competition.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.