Odd-even scheme to be back in Delhi: Here are some ride-sharing apps that will come in handy

While the Delhi government has announced the implementation of odd-even traffic scheme from November 4 to 15 to curb pollution and traffic congestion, the move might make travelling a bit tricky for citizens who prefer personal vehicle over public transport. This is the third time the Delhi government is implementing the initiative.

However, there are myriad of cab services available for easy travel, but charge hefty amount and additional surcharges in case you book for odd hours.

Indeed, carpooling is a smart option, but not accessible to larger section of the population. So to deal with odd-even scheme woes and enjoy comfortable and convenient travel, here’s an application -- QuickRide, which is up to 80 percent cheaper than cab services available and no surge prices.

What is QuickRide?

QuickRide is a real-time ride-sharing application which helps make your commute economical and safe through its verified service.

How does it work?

With QuickRide app, you can invite people to join your ride or accept invitations from other members you wish to travel with.

Post ride, the system allows you to transact through points with fixed per kilometre charges, managing payments between QuickRide accounts, with zero cash exchange.



Download the app from Play store, available for both android and ios devices.



Enter your profile details to complete the registration



Now, you will have two ways to select your preference, either as a carpooler or passenger. You can also change this any time.



Enter both pickup and drop location.





Then, it will suggest you upload a profile picture, skip if you don’t want to.



Verify your phone number by entering the OTP and you are all set to enjoy your affordable, easy ride.



Likewise, there are other applications which work on the same principle. Some of them are: