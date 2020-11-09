  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

October retail auto sales disappoint; FADA asks companies to curb production

Updated : November 09, 2020 01:42 PM IST

The retail numbers would disappoint vehicle makers, who were anticipating robust festive season offtake and had dispatched stock to dealers accordingly.
The dealer's body has urged vehicle manufacturers, especially two-wheeler manufacturers to curb production in November due to high inventory in the system.
Festive sales in October were also lower as Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and Dhanteras are spread over October and November, whereas last year all the festivals were in October.
October retail auto sales disappoint; FADA asks companies to curb production

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Paytm aims to disburse Rs 1,000 cr worth loans to merchants by March

Paytm aims to disburse Rs 1,000 cr worth loans to merchants by March

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver jumps over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver jumps over 1%

Biocon Biologics gets Rs 1,125 crore capital infusion from Goldman Sachs

Biocon Biologics gets Rs 1,125 crore capital infusion from Goldman Sachs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
  • LIVE-TV

recommended for you

Advertisement