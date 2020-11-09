October retail auto sales disappoint; FADA asks companies to curb production

Automobile companies registered record wholesale dispatches in October, in anticipation of a solid festive season. Vehicle registration data now compiled by Federation of Automobile Dealers indicates that the enthusiasm may have been overdone; overall vehicle registrations declined 24 percent year-on-year in October.

It is not all gloom and doom though. The industry has been reporting a month on month increase in retails, but the growth recovery compared to last year remains sluggish.

The retail numbers would disappoint vehicle makers, who were anticipating robust festive season offtake and had dispatched stock to dealers accordingly.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki dispatched an all-time high of 1.82 lakh vehicles in a month, and the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp dispatched 8.06 lakh sales, the highest in any single month. Other car and two-wheeler manufacturers too were not far behind. HMSI billed 4.94 lakh units to dealers and Bajaj Auto dispatched 5,12 lakh units.

Despite strong Navratri sales, vehicle registrations were low across segments in October. Two-wheeler registrations declined 27 percent, passenger vehicles by 9 percent, three-wheelers by 65 percent and commercial vehicles by 30 percent. Tractor registrations, however, continued to sustain the growth momentum, on account of more disposable income in rural India, said, FADA.

According to the dealers, body government procurement of Kharif crops at minimum support price (MSP) P has put more money in the hands of people in rural India.

Also read: Passenger vehicle retail sales dip 9% in Oct on supply woes: FADA

“While new launches continued to be in demand in the passenger vehicle segment, entry-level motorcycles witnessed a lean demand in the 2-Wheeler segment. With supply-side mismatch, most of the passenger vehicle dealers ended with a limited stock of high selling items and odd variants which did not attract much demand. This coupled with lower discounts, compared to last festivals also played a spoilsport”, said Vinkesh Gulati, President of the Federation of Automobile Dealers.

So how do retails compare to wholesale dispatches?

Hero MotoCorp billed 8.06 lakh units to dealers

Vehicle registrations were 3.3 lakh units

The company billed 4.9 lakh units to dealers

Vehicles registered close to 2.9 lakh

The company billed 5.12 lakh units to dealers

Vehicles registered were 1.18 lakh units

The company billed 1.82 lakh units to dealers

Vehicle registered were 1.24 lakhs

Wholesale dispatches stood at 56605 units

Vehicles registered were 42757 units

Festive sales in October were also lower as Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and Dhanteras are spread over October and November, whereas last year all the festivals were in October. November could be a month of inventory correction for two-wheeler manufacturers who still anticipate high sales on Diwali and Dhanteras. Among the passenger vehicle makers, Tata Motors and Kia Motors increased retail sales and market share YoY whereas Maruti and Hyundai reported marginally lower vehicle registrations but maintained market share. As per vehicle registration data, M&M retails were 12414 units, 5000 units less than last year and a one percent decline in retail market share.

The dealer's body has urged vehicle manufacturers, especially two-wheeler manufacturers to curb production in November due to high inventory in the system. “FADA once again cautions both OEMs and Dealers to keep a check on vehicle inventory as post festivals, demand may remain subdued. Since Inventory levels are at its highest during this Financial Year, it may impact Dealer's financial health thus leading closures and job losses”, said a statement by the association.