Auto October retail auto sales disappoint; FADA asks companies to curb production Updated : November 09, 2020 01:42 PM IST The retail numbers would disappoint vehicle makers, who were anticipating robust festive season offtake and had dispatched stock to dealers accordingly. The dealer's body has urged vehicle manufacturers, especially two-wheeler manufacturers to curb production in November due to high inventory in the system. Festive sales in October were also lower as Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and Dhanteras are spread over October and November, whereas last year all the festivals were in October.