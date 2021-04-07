Now, buy a new vehicle by scrapping your old one at any Mahindra dealership

India's major automaker Mahindra & Mahindra has signed an MoU with Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Limited (MMRPL) to offer consumers a first-of-its-kind end-to-end solution for vehicle scrapping. The MMRPL is in the business of buying used or end-of-life vehicles to disassemble and scrap them, M&M said.

The MMRPL had set up the country’s first automotive and steel recycling unit under the brand name CERO at Greater Noida in January 2018.

The deal with MMRPL will provide customers the opportunity to purchase a new Mahindra Vehicle by scrapping or exchanging an old vehicle (over 15 years old) at any Mahindra dealership. This move comes after Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, on March 18 this year, announced a vehicle scrappage policy that aims to create an eco-system to eliminate old and polluting vehicles.

Commenting on the deal, Mahindra & Mahindra's Automotive Division CEO Veejay Ram Nakra said, “Our deal with MMRPL is a step towards delivering customer delight through a convenient, one-stop solution for customers who wish to scrap their old vehicle. While the scrappage policy will take effect in some time, we are ready to help the customers who intend to discard their vehicles”.

Vehicle evaluation Arrange a quote for the exchange/scrappage value of the vehicle Provide end-to-end services, including vehicle pickup, transportation, and environment-friendly dismantling at CERO scrapyards. The final step is the Certificate of Destruction to be given by CERO, allowing the customer to get benefits under Scrappage Policy.

However, due to the raging second wave of COVID-19 across the country, Mahindra is offering an evaluation of the vehicle at the customer’s doorstep.

Sumit Issar, MD of Mahindra Intertrade, said, “CERO is India’s first authorised recycler for motor vehicles built on PPP model. We have dismantling centres at Greater Noida, Pune, and Chennai, and collection centres at major cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.”

He added that CERO plans to expand its presence to 25 cities in the coming 8-10 months. The system with M&M is going to strengthen this reach and help all Mahindra vehicle customers, who are looking for solutions to scrap their old vehicles.