Now, buy a new vehicle by scrapping your old one at any Mahindra dealership Updated : April 07, 2021 08:51 PM IST In a first, Mahindra & Mahindra launches end-to-end solution for vehicle scrapping The old vehicle needs to be over 15 years old; due to the second wave of COVID-19, Mahindra is offering an evaluation of the vehicle at the customer's doorstep Published : April 07, 2021 08:51 PM IST