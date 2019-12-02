Auto
November sales data indicates no recovery in the auto sector just yet
Updated : December 02, 2019 01:39 PM IST
The auto sales data for November indicates that although there are some minor green shoots, there is no durable recovery in the sector just yet.
Even in the two wheeler space, market leader Hero MotoCorp saw a 15 percent YoY fall in sales to 5.16 lakh units, indicating no recovery in sight.
In an ominous sign of things to come, there are bigger headwinds for the sector over the next few months.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more