November auto sales likely to disappoint as buyers continue to stay away, say brokerages
Updated : November 29, 2019 01:20 PM IST
Two-wheeler retails in urban market declined by 10-15 percent YoY (on a high base) while it remained flat to negative in rural markets
PV retail sales is likely to be better and grow around 1 percent YoY
CV demand continued to remain under pressure
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more