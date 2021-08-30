'Not safe to ride Swift’ly': Tata Motors jibes at Maruti over crash test

Maruti’s poor run is crash tests continues. The Suzuki Swift scored a zero in the latest round of Latin NCAP crash tests. The S-Presso had scored zero in the same test last year. The Swift hatchback had also failed in a crash test.

It’s a crash date yet again! Tata Motors has taken a pot-shot at Maruti Suzuki’s latest score on car safety standards on social media once again.

Maruti’s Suzuki Swift scored a zero in the latest round of Latin New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) crash tests. The car received a zero percent rating on child occupant protection, while the rating was 15.53 percent for adults.

This prompted Tata Motors to take a dig at its rival on social media. The Tata Tiago Instagram account took recourse to anagram and wordplay by posting an image of a slot machine with the letters ‘SIWTF' and a copy that read “Don’t gamble on safety.”

On Twitter, the Tiago handle wrote, “Latest NCAP safety test shows that it’s not safe to ride ‘Swift’ly”.

When it comes to crash tests, Maruti has a poor track record. Maruti S-Presso had scored zero at the Global NCAP crash tests last year. The Swift hatchback had also failed in a crash test conducted by Latin NCAP.

On the other hand, Tata cars Nexon and Altroz have both received five-star ratings from the Global NCAP. Tata Tiago received four stars earlier. Tata had not crash tested Harrier and Safari.

Maruti’s Vitara Brezza had received four stars in the global NCAP crash tests, but overall, Tata and Mahindra have stayed ahead in the race when it comes to safety standards.

It’s not the first time that Tata Motors has ridiculed rival carmakers. Earlier, it had trolled Hyundai i20, Ford Aspire and Honda Amaze.

In February, Tata Motors had advertised on YouTube “Hi 20 & Bae-Leno, join Altroz for a crash date.”