US-based electric car major Tesla on Monday clarified that it's planning to enter India in 2021 but not in January.

This comes after union minister for road transport and highways said that Tesla will start operations in India in early 2021.

Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk took to Twitter on December 27 to reply a tweet by a fan:

Gadkari said Tesla would start selling in India from 2021 and based on the response, it will consider setting up manufacturing and assembly lines in the country.

Tesla's Sedan can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, is priced at Rs 60 lakh in India. The high price tag will put it into the premium segment and unaffordable to masses.

However, if not Tesla, then Apple e-cars can become a reality for many in the country. According to recent reports, Apple has announced the launch of e-vehicle in 2025. Its low cost and expected affordability give it an edge over Tesla.

Tesla is one of the world's leading car manufacturers with a market cap of $659 billion, more than Toyota's $215 billion.