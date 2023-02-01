Noida Police to seize, scrap over a lakh cars starting today

Of these expired vehicles, 23 cars belong to government authorities from the Family Welfare Department and the Police Commissionerate, among others.

In Noida, police are going to begin seizing cars with expired registration numbers starting today until February 16. There are over one lakh expired cars that will come under the Noida Traffic Police's hammer following their latest campaign.

Authorities had sent notices to 1.19 lakh car owners in Noida who were using expired cars within the city. These owners now have a choice to opt in to get their car scrapped or to get a "no objection certificate" from their Regional Transport Office (RTO) to continue driving them.

Starting Wednesday, authorities will catch, ban and seize any vehicles with number plates starting with 'Z' or UP16 as they are older than 15 years. Petrol cars over 15 years and diesel cars over 10 years have been identified as expired by Noida authorities. A majority are petrol cars, Noida police claims.

Of these expired vehicles, 23 cars belong to government authorities from the Family Welfare Department and the Police Commissionerate, among others.

The Centre announced on January 15 that it was assigning an additional Rs 2,000 crores to states to scrap old vehicles and provide tax concessions to individuals under the Special Assistance for Capital Investment scheme.