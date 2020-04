Buying a new car has traditionally been an intimate experience, complete with test drives, closely looking at every contour and feature of your vehicle, and a grand delivery ceremony. In the post-COVID world, all this is set to change.

First up, you will now need to plan your showroom visits - no more casually strolling into a showroom to take a look at a vehicle on display. Tata Motors, in its new set of guidelines to its passenger vehicle dealers, has said that dealer staff should now provide and seek exact timings for meetings and make appointments only after gaining all confirmations. The dealership staff has also been asked to put up a document dropbox for insurance and registration documents in the dealership, or mail them to eliminate the need to avoid any contact.

Not to mention, customers entering showrooms should also get used to thermal guns. Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota, and Suzuki Motorcycle have instructed dealer partners to ensure temperature screening of all customers and staff, before entering a showroom or a test vehicle, and in case the temperature is higher than normal, visitors will be turned away.

Customers not wearing masks will not be allowed inside showrooms, according to the new SOPs by these companies, accessed by CNBC-TV18.

Companies have been given checklists for precautions and safety adherence with respect to ensuring frequent sanitisation of surfaces, and hygiene and social distancing in customer interaction areas.

OEMs have also asked dealers to remove magazines and newspapers for customers in seating areas and stop handing out quotations, and brochures to customers in a physical format.

No more test drives?

A more significant change will be in how customers take test drives and deliveries of their vehicles. While Suzuki has said that it will stop offering test drives to customers altogether, Maruti Suzuki will offer test drives only in case a "customer insists" for one.

Companies have developed nuanced SOPs for test drives too. Only one customer will be able to drive the test vehicle, while a dealer staff member sits in the rear seat.

Furthermore, OEMs will now focus on digital product demos in a big way. Test drive cars will be sanitised before and after every drive, and protective covers will be used on surfaces such as steering wheel, the gear knob, and seats, according to the new SOPs. Companies are supplying these protective kits to showrooms.

While the precautions are necessary for both customers and dealership staff, they might take away from the test drive experience - conducted as a more utilitarian exercise than a wholesome drive experience.

Taking possession of your vehicle will now be an austere event

Auto dealers also organise a "delivery ceremony" when customers take possession of their cars. Traditionally, customers visit the showroom with their family members to take possession of their vehicle, and the dealership conducts a ceremony to mark the occasion. Indian buyers also prefer to take delivery of their vehicles on particular auspicious days, and showrooms organise 'mass deliveries' during the festive period. Companies are now asking dealers to avoid such events.

Suzuki has asked its dealers to discourage vehicle delivery ceremonies. Maruti Suzuki has also asked dealers to encourage home delivery of cars, stop vehicle unveiling ceremonies, ask customers to come alone for delivery, and complete paperwork a day in advance to ensure they spend the least possible time at the showroom. Tata Motors has asked dealer staff to encourage customers to come with a minimum number of family members and that paperwork is kept ready at the time of delivery.

In India where a car purchase is driven by positive sentiment to a great degree, the new measures to ensure social distance and minimise the risk of infection will take some getting used to by customers.

However, auto dealers had reported a drop in footfall in showrooms even before the nationwide lockdown began, and strict safety protocols are critical to restore confidence in customers and bring them back to showrooms, even as they encourage buyers to go online for booking their vehicles.